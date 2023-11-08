Shreve Drops The Ball, Loses To Hogsett In Indy Mayoral Election

Democratic mayor Joe Hogsett will remain in office for another four years after beating Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve in the Indy mayoral race.
With 99 percent of vote centers reporting, Hogsett had won about 60 percent of the vote, with Shreve winning about 40 percent. At about 8:52 p.m., Shreve campaign officials said Shreve was calling Hogsett to concede the race.
Hogsett took the stage about an hour later, saying that “we together highlighted the challenges and the opportunities present in our city.”
“Over the past few years, we have rejoiced together and we have stood in solace together,” Hogsett said. “In good times and in tough times,” it has been the residents of our beautiful city who have kept us focused and energized, and that does not stop today.”
Hogsett is now the first mayor in the past four decades to be reelected for a third term.
Shreve gave his concession speech, in which he explained why he chose to run in the first place.
“This wasn’t a head decision. This was a heart decision,” he said. He also joked that “it’s been an expensive education,” having donated $13.5 million of his own money to his campaign in what became the most expensive mayoral race this city has ever seen.
