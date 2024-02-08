Suzanne Crouch Talks Taxes, Fallout from COVID, and More

STATEWIDE--Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch promises to save Hoosiers money if she’s elected to be Indiana’s next Governor in 2024.

“You can have a bold vision, but if you don’t have relationships within the General Assembly, you’re not going to get it done. At the end of the day, I believe people will be engaged because they need their money back,” said Crouch in a Thursday interview with 93 WIBC’s Kendall and Casey.

Crouch isn’t calling for a tax replacement, but rather a “tax cut” for Hoosiers.

“Let’s take excess surpluses and revenues in the future and rather than spend them, let’s put them toward eliminating the income tax,” said Crouch.

Crouch was also asked about the struggles of Hoosiers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of COVID, we’ve seen a 20% increase in anxiety and depression among the population. The second leading cause of death among young people is suicide,” said Crouch.

That’s all part of the reason why Crouch says she would never allow government shutdowns or mask mandates to happen again if she’s the next Governor.

“Experts will be on tap, but they’re not going to be on top. We’re not going to have them be telling us what we can do because we know it doesn’t work. We’ve seen it. When we look back, we were lied to by (Former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) Anthony Fauci and the federal government,” said Crouch.

Crouch recently called for an audit of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration since they are projecting a billion dollar budget shortfall. She wants to outside sources to come in and do audits on all of the agencies in Indiana.

“I believe we will find deficiencies and cost savings that we can also direct towards other services or eliminating the state income tax,” said Crouch.

Crouch is running against five other Republican candidates for Governor. The primary is May 7.

You can listen to the full interview below.