Listen Live
Tony Katz

If a Medical School is focused on the proper pronoun, and not focused on the disease, how do you get good care?

Good care requires actual care says Tony Katz

Published on February 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Regardless of the Supreme Court’s ban on affirmative action last June, many institutions of higher education, including medical schools, still appear to be seeking ways to keep race a part of their admissions process.

Med schools push flawed race-matching, watchdog warns | The College Fix

Many medical schools are adopting a flawed theory called “racial concordance” to justify admitting students based on their race.

Tony Katz asks:

This is what Med Schools want? It’s not medicine… But Med Schools teaching doctors this, they’re going to get people killed.

 

Listen to the discussion here:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close