If a Medical School is focused on the proper pronoun, and not focused on the disease, how do you get good care?

Regardless of the Supreme Court’s ban on affirmative action last June, many institutions of higher education, including medical schools, still appear to be seeking ways to keep race a part of their admissions process.
Many medical schools are adopting a flawed theory called “racial concordance” to justify admitting students based on their race.
Tony Katz asks:
This is what Med Schools want? It’s not medicine… But Med Schools teaching doctors this, they’re going to get people killed.
Listen to the discussion here:
Catch the show in its entirety here:
