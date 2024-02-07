Biden Blames Trump For Border Crisis

In a move that surprised absolutely no one, President Biden pointed the finger squarely at Donald Trump for the demise of the bipartisan immigration bill.

President Biden spoke about the current proposed bipartisan immigration and foreign aid bill. The $118 billion bill would allow Biden to close the border, but also provide financial support for Ukraine.

The bill’s text was released Sunday evening with seemingly a majority of support behind it. However, within hours of its release the bill was deemed “dead on arrival.” Senate Minority Leader Mich McConnell flipped his support.

You may wonder, what Trump has to do with any of this? Well, so are we.

While speaking on behalf of the bill, Biden wanted to make one thing clear, if it does not pass it is directly because of former President Trump.

“All indications are this bill won’t even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? The simple reason: Donald Trump. Because Donald Trump thinks it’s bad for him politically…he rather weaponize this issue than solve it.”

Failing to realize how ironic his statement is, Biden is doing just what he has done since 2020, blaming Trump. Despite Biden being in office for almost a full term. Despite the 94 executive actions he took to weaken border security in his first 100 days in office. Despite a record number of 9,500 illegal immigrants crossing the border daily. The reason this new ‘border bill’ is not gaining traction is because of the GOP and Trump.

Hammer points out the rather obvious, but clearly needs to be said, fact that Trump has no say in the bill’s passing.

“Donald Trump is not a senator. And on top of that.. the Republicans don’t even have the majority. The Republicans are the minority in the senate. So how in blue hell is this Donald Trump’s fault?”

Perhaps blaming Trump for everything isn’t the most effective strategy for getting things done. But hey, who needs solutions when you’ve got a scapegoat, right?