Win Tickets: Tales From The Tracks Presented By Relay Indiana 2024
Enter below to win tickets to our SOLD OUT Tales From The Track event!
On the cusp of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, 93.1 WIBC brings you a “bucket list” event with IndyCar driver Scott Dixon!
Join us on Monday, May 20th from 4:30-8:30 pm for Tales From the Track featuring Scott Dixon presented by Relay Indiana.
This event will be held at VisionLoft STUTZ (1060 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204) and hosted by WIBC’s Hammer & Nigel.
