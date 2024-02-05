Can Mike Woodson Turn Things Around At Indiana?

The Indiana Hoosiers suffered yet another humiliating defeat in what has been a difficult season, falling to Penn State 85-71 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington on Saturday.

The loss has renewed calls for Indiana to part ways with head coach Mike Woodson. Hoosier fans on X were not shy about voicing their frustrations over the loss, and the job Woodson has done.

With all the discontent coming from the Hoosiers faithful, it’s fair to wonder if Woodson can turn things around. This year was always going to be a difficult one after losing Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino and others, but losing to lowly Penn State at home is a different level of bad. Even if Woodson isn’t getting fired anytime soon, will he be able to win the fanbase back over?

During Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Mike DeCourcy of the Big Ten Network joined the show and gave his thoughts on Mike Woodson, and the Hoosiers loss to Penn State.

“I’m not saying that this happens, but if they start out next year 10-0, people will forget about what happened this year. It’s a rebuilding year, everybody will forget about it. But what happened on Saturday was shocking. If they had gone on the road to Penn State, not a lot of people in the stands cause Penn State, they’re not at the top of the league. They sometimes struggle to fill [the] Bryce Jordan Center. So you go on the road to a place like that, and there’s not a lot in it for you cause you’re probably not going to the [March] Madness, and so maybe you put out an effort like that, but at home? In Assembly Hall, against a team that is near the bottom of your conference, I never saw that coming.”

Also during the interview, Mike gave his thoughts on the argument that Mike Woodson is too NBA oriented in his coaching style and more. Listen to that conversation and others down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

