Why Didn’t DeSantis’ Campaign Work?

Days before the New Hampshire primary, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. He announced the end of his campaign on Sunday. In the same video on X, DeSantis also endorsed former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis just barely came in second place in last week’s Iowa GOP caucuses with 21% of the votes. Trump received 51% of total votes. In his announcement, DeSantis said after Iowa it was clear victory was not in reach.

Just a year ago, the governor was the only other GOP candidate believed to beat Trump for the presidential ticket. He gained supporters over the last few years due to specifically how he handled the pandemic and the state of Florida in 2020. So what exactly happened that his campaign fell so short?

The governor had a late start to the race, kicking his campaign off with a failed livestream hosted by Elon Musk on X. While he did participate in town halls, rallies, and debates for some reason he just never connected with the general public like the party had hoped. It could also be as simple as it is just not the time for Ron DeSantis to run.

Political consultant, April Gregory joined the Hammer and Nigel Show to discuss where exactly DeSantis’ campaign went wrong.