Google DEI Leader UPSET Over Parents Teaching Children “Not To See Color”

It’s time to play a round of IS IT RACIST?

Here at the Hammer and Nigel Show we like to point out the hypocrisy of the woke. Today we are taking a look at a clip where Google’s DEI leader shares how upset she is that parents are teaching their children to not judge others based on the color of their skin.

In the video clip, the woman shares a TikTok trend going viral of parents teaching their kids to “not see color.” She claims these types of morals are why they are part of the problem…again for teaching kids not to judge by skin color?

“You as an individual are contributing to the problem because our broader society sees color and it’s not just physically seeing color… if you don’t understand that, again, you are part of the problem.”

We thought treating someone differently because of what they look like was the problem? Hammer points out that the workplace, for example, shouldn’t’ care about skin color, because it should be about who is best qualified.

“Her argument is ‘if you don’t see color, you don’t see me.’ I don’t care. If you’re competent in the workplace, if you’re competent at your job- I don’t care if you’re white, if you’re black, if you’re brown…It’s about your qualifications doing the job, not your skin color.”

Feel free to chime in and let us know… is this racist?