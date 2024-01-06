Superintendent Investigated for Time-Off Irregularities Announces Retirement

GREENWOOD, IND — The superintendent of Center Grove schools, Rich Arkanoff, is retiring abruptly, as the school board disclosed on Friday.
This announcement coincides with an ongoing police investigation into discrepancies in time-off reimbursement. Center Grove Community School Corporation (CGCSC) Board of School Trustees revealed that Arkanoff submitted his retirement request earlier that day, effective immediately.
At this point, the school board has no reason to believe the investigation will extend beyond Arkanoff’s time off and reimbursements, according to Scott Alexander.
“While we appreciate Dr. Arkanoff’s more than 12 years of service to our school corporation, the Board and Business Department are working with the State Board of Accounts and Indiana State Police to investigate inconsistencies with his time off and reimbursement tracking,” stated Alexander in a release.
The Board of School Trustees will vote to appoint Assistant Superintendent Bill Long, Ed.D., as the interim superintendent beginning Monday, Jan. 8.
