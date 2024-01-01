IFD Firefighter ID’d as Monday Morning Homicide Victim

INDIANAPOLIS — An active-duty Indianapolis firefighter has been identified as one of the victims of a Monday morning homicide.
Justin Boyd was found dead inside of a crashed car on North Michigan Road at Grandview Drive just before 6 o’clock Monday morning. Boyd was in the car with a woman, and both had been shot, reports Indianapolis Metro Police.
The Indianapolis Fire Department says Boyd, also known as “JB”, served for 10 years dating back to May 27th, 2014. He was the engineer on Ladder 6 B Shift and a member of Recruit Class 79.
A statement from IFD Chief Ernest Malone:
“We were devastated to hear of the tragic loss of our friend and fellow IFD firefighter, Justin Boyd. Justin was a well-loved member of this department and proudly served for 10 years as a firefighter. Our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy, most especially his wife and 2 children. Our heartfelt thoughts also go out to the family of the other victim involved in this tragedy. Please know you have our prayers as well. For those of us who served with Justin, we are at a complete loss for words. He will be sorely missed.”
