Listen Live
Local News

Joe Hogsett Takes Oath of Office To Begin Third Term as Indianapolis Mayor

Published on January 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrat Joe Hogsett will begin his third consecutive term as mayor of Indianapolis with a swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Hogsett and 25 members of the City-County Council will take their oaths of office at 11 a.m. in a bipartisan ceremony at the Indiana Landmarks Building on Central Avenue.

Hogsett, who defeated Republican Jefferson Shreve in the November election, is only the second mayor in Indianapolis history to be sworn in for a third term. The late Bill Hudnut served four terms as mayor and was in office from 1976 to 1992.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Local Government Topic - Local News Topic - Politics

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close