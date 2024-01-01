Joe Hogsett Takes Oath of Office To Begin Third Term as Indianapolis Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrat Joe Hogsett will begin his third consecutive term as mayor of Indianapolis with a swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Hogsett and 25 members of the City-County Council will take their oaths of office at 11 a.m. in a bipartisan ceremony at the Indiana Landmarks Building on Central Avenue.

Hogsett, who defeated Republican Jefferson Shreve in the November election, is only the second mayor in Indianapolis history to be sworn in for a third term. The late Bill Hudnut served four terms as mayor and was in office from 1976 to 1992.