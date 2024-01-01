NFL Flexes Colts Final Regular Season Game to Saturday Night

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have had their final regular season game flexed by the NFL. The game will now take place on Saturday night, kicking off at 8:15 p.m.
The Colts chances at making the playoffs hang in the balance as they are currently in a three-way tie for first place in the AFC South. Indianapolis will be facing one of the teams they are tied with in the Houston Texans. (The other being the Jacksonville Jaguars.)
Indianapolis scored a hard-earned victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 23 – 20, keeping their playoff hopes alive. The Texans blew out a divisional opponent in the Tennessee Titans. 26 – 3.
A win against Houston means that the Colts would clinch a Wild Card spot no matter what. A win plus a Jacksonville loss will give the team sole control of first place in the AFC South.
