Indy Hospitals Welcome New Year’s Bundles of Joy

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday morning, as some celebrated the new year, others welcomed newborns.

At Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital, Olivia Brown was the first baby born at 12:01 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces and her proud parents, Brooke and Andrew Brown, live in Westfield.

At 1:22 a.m., Ismael Casillas-Caldera was born, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces, at Community Health Network, and his parents, Dora Caldera and Adrian Casillas, who reside on the south side of Indianapolis, were overjoyed.

At 2:33 a.m., Franciscan Health Indianapolis celebrated the birth of their first baby of the year. Florence Miller, weighing 5 pounds and 7 ounces, became the pride and joy of her parents, Ella and Josh Miller, who are from Columbus, Indiana.

At 4 a.m., Eskenazi Health welcomed its first newborn of the year at the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital. Odensley Orilus, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces, made his debut.