WATCH: Hammer & Friends NFL Week 16 + College Basketball Betting Picks!

Last week Scott had ANOTHER big winning weekend going 3-1-1. He has been rolling the last few weeks!
Hammer had a bad beat in the Steelers/Colts total that cost him and he is still complaining! Anything that could go wrong, DID go wrong for Hammer last week as he suffered his first losing week in a long time! TIME TO REBOUND!
As for college hoops, our professional handicapper David Stephanoff has FREE pick on the Providence/Butler game and a bow game for you! Check out his video below!
Become a VIP subscriber of David and take advantage of his college basketball plays! He has been crushing college basketball to his VIP subscribers. Subscribe at FollowNeverFade.com.
Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott:
Here are the plays from the guys!
Note: Lines are as of Thursday Night
HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”
Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel
SCOTT LONG- Comedian
Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/
DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.
DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
One Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Michigan Road Involving Ambulance
-
Kendall And Casey