Indiana School Employee Arrested for Child Seduction

PUTNAM COUNTY, IND –An employee at Cloverdale Community School Corporation is charged with sexually seducing minors.

State Police say Mandy Evans of Cloverdale was arrested on Wednesday after a months-long investigation involving teenagers at a high school. Police say Evans sent nude pictures to the students using a social media app. Police received assistance from the Putnam County Department of Child Services following allegations about child seduction with minors.

Despite the age of consent in Indiana being 16 years old, individuals in positions of influence, such as school employees, are expressly prohibited from using sex to exert influence over teenagers.

Evans was taken into custody and is currently held in the Putnam County Jail with no bond.

She is charged with an attempt to commit child seduction-child care worker in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct, felony 5 (3 counts) dissemination of matter harmful to minors, level 6 felony (3 counts) under the law; criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.