New Poll Shows Young Voters Favor Trump

President Donald Trump is leading the polls against not just other GOP presidential candidates but is also beating current President Joe Biden. Trump’s support among black and Hispanic voters are up. And according to a new poll, young voters are now leaning towards Trump.
The New York Times released a new poll Tuesday that asked voters between 18-29 years old who they would vote for if the election was Trump vs Biden. To the NYT’s surprise, 46% of the young respondents sided with Trump, while 44% were for Biden (9% were undecided.)
There were several reasons young voters noted on why they are turning from Biden. Inflation and Bidenomics have taken a toll on all Americans, young new adult professionals are no exception. The respondents of the survey were also very vocal on their disappointment of Biden handling the Israel-Gaza War.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
Kendall And Casey
-
One Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Michigan Road Involving Ambulance
-
Did John Kerry Just FART During Climate Change Panel??