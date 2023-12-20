Listen Live
New Poll Shows Young Voters Favor Trump

Published on December 19, 2023

President Donald Trump is leading the polls against not just other GOP presidential candidates but is also beating current President Joe Biden. Trump’s support among black and Hispanic voters are up. And according to a new poll, young voters are now leaning towards Trump.

The New York Times released a new poll Tuesday that asked voters between 18-29 years old who they would vote for if the election was Trump vs Biden. To the NYT’s surprise, 46% of the young respondents sided with Trump, while 44% were for Biden (9% were undecided.)

There were several reasons young voters noted on why they are turning from Biden. Inflation and Bidenomics have taken a toll on all Americans, young new adult professionals are no exception. The respondents of the survey were also very vocal on their disappointment of Biden handling the Israel-Gaza War.

 

 

