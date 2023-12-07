Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Someone bought a $44 million winning lottery ticket in Speedway during Wednesday night’s drawing. It is the second-largest Hoosier Lottery jackpot in the history of the game.

The Hoosier Lottery says it was bought at Lucky’s Mart at 5208 W. 10th Street in Speedway.

Wednesday’s jackpot was only the fourth time in Hoosier Lotto history that the jackpot has topped $40 million.

“Congratulations to our newest Hoosier Lotto jackpot millionaire,” said Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah M. Taylor. “Since its first drawing in 1990, Hoosier Lotto has remained a popular game among our players. It is great to see it was won in the same town known for producing exciting racing wins for the last century.”

By selling the winning Hoosier Lotto jackpot ticket, the retailer gets $100,000.

Wednesday’s jackpot was only the fourth time in Hoosier Lotto history that the jackpot topped $40 million. The largest Hoosier Lotto jackpot win occurred on Nov. 7, 2007, and was worth an estimated $54.5 million. The last Hoosier Lotto jackpot win occurred on Sept. 7, 2022, and was worth an estimated $19.5 million.

The next Hoosier Lotto jackpot for the drawing on Saturday December 9th is estimated to be $1 million.