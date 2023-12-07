Indiana Allocates $6.8M to Support Sexual Assault Victims

STATEWIDE — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) will distribute more than $6.8 million in grants to organizations supporting victims of sexual assault in Indiana.

The funds support rape crisis centers and non-profit organizations that assist victims of sexual assault.

Administered by the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women, the SASP grant program focuses on direct intervention and related assistance. In the 2024 cycle, $896,007.98 was awarded to 11 organizations statewide for sexual assault programming and advocacy services.

The Indiana General Assembly established the SAVAF grant program in 2016 to support sexual assault victims by maintaining rape crisis centers and providing services. In the 2024-2025 cycle, 17 organizations were awarded $5,907,452.45.

Kim Lambert, Director of Victim Services at ICJI, emphasized that the organizations receiving funding will not only provide direct support but also play a crucial role in leading the fight against sexual assault by engaging communities and implementing innovative prevention strategies.

The ICJI Board of Trustees approved the grants earlier this month, and the funds will become available to the organizations in January.