Michael Pittman Jr on Reggie Wayne’s Influence And More

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr is having an outstanding season at the perfect time.

Going into an offseason that should see him earn a new contract, he is putting together his best season as a pro. With 889 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns at this point, he is on pace to set new career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns. More than that, he is proving himself to be a reliable number 1 receiver, someone the Colts offense can lean on when it needs a play.

This was no more evident than in Sunday’s wild win over the Colts divisional rival, the Tennessee Titans. Pittman would finish with 11 receptions for 105 yards and would haul in the game winning touchdown in overtime. Without Pittman, the Colts don’t win that game.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Michael Pittman Jr about a wide variety of topics. During their conversation, Pittman spoke about the impact Reggie Wayne, the all-time great Colts receiver who now serves as the team’s wide receivers coach, has had on him.

“I think where Reggie helps me the most is he’s not afraid to call me out on like anything. I mean he’s so blunt with it too, like he doesn’t care…Just having guy’s like that, who were great, they have that confidence where they can coach you up no matter what you’ve done or who you are. So it’s always great having him because he’s going to tell it straight no matter what.”

Pittman also spoke about the play of fellow receiver Alec Pierce, who had his best game as a pro in the win against the Titans.

“Alec is probably the fastest receiver on our team. He is very I wouldn’t even say ‘sneaky’ fast, he’s just ‘fast’ fast. So whenever he goes deep, guys don’t realize that he is like a 4.3 guy, and he just runs right by them, and then he makes big plays like he did last game.”

Listen to JMV's full conversation with Michael Pittman Jr and more below

