Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police K9 Koda is now rocking a bullet and stab protective vest, all thanks to the folks at Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit that’s got K9s’ backs.

Since 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has been on a mission, and they mean business. They’ve dished out over 5,350 protective vests to law enforcement dogs nationwide, totaling $6.9 million, thanks to big-hearted individuals and corporate players.

This body armor isn’t just any gear — it’s American-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ-certified. K9 Koda’s vest? It’s got a special touch, embroidered with “In memory of K9 Falco, Gary, IN- EOW 7/13/23.”

Dogs eligible for this lifesaving program must be at least 20 months old, certified, and actively working with U.S. law enforcement. Even if their vests have seen better days, they’re still in the game.

Feel like chipping in? Any contribution works, and it’s all tax-deductible. A cool $985 sponsors a vest valued at $1800.00, built to last with a five-year warranty. Do you have questions, or are you hoping to volunteer? Ring up Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. at 508-824-6978 or check out Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Teamed up with Trooper Hunter McCord, Koda holds it down in the Indianapolis District, keeping the peace in Marion County when the sun goes down. Now, with the new vest, Koda’s ready to roll with an extra layer of protection in the line of duty.