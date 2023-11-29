Arrest Made in Fatal Mobile Home Park Shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of a man at a Columbus mobile home park.
The man who died was identified as 54-year-old Alejandro Flores by the Columbus Police Department.
Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a shooting at a home in the 2600 block of Joseph Cox Court. That’s northeast of downtown in the Homestead Mobile Home Park, located off Middle Road between Poshard Drive and Rocky Ford Road.
Police found Flores dead inside the home.
Officers received a description of a possible suspect, and they later found 30-year-old Corbin Hippensteel walking around the mobile home community. He was taken into custody without incident.
Hippensteel was taken to the Bartholomew County jail on a preliminary murder charge.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
Macy's is Bringing the Politics to Thanksgiving this Year