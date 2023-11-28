Biden Hosts First Meeting of His New Supply Chain Council

On Monday, President Joe Biden held his first meeting with his new supply chain resilience council.

Biden opened the meeting by warning companies against price gouging and saying that his administration was working to lower costs for U.S. families.

“We know that prices are still too high for too many things, that times are still too tough for families,” Biden said. “But we’ve made progress.”

The president has blamed inflation on issues such as supply chains and Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, while Republican lawmakers say the run-up in prices was caused by the $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief that Biden signed into law in 2021.

During the meeting, Biden ripped on former president Donald Trump, arguing that his efforts would make the supply chain more vulnerable. Biden referenced a Truth Social post from Trump in which the former president revived calls to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act if he wins the 2024 election.

“My predecessor, once again – God love him – called for cuts that could rip away health insurance for tens of millions of Americans on Medicaid,” Biden said. “They don’t give up. But guess what, we won’t let these things happen.”