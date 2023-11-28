Biden Hosts First Meeting of His New Supply Chain Council

On Monday, President Joe Biden held his first meeting with his new supply chain resilience council.
Biden opened the meeting by warning companies against price gouging and saying that his administration was working to lower costs for U.S. families.
“We know that prices are still too high for too many things, that times are still too tough for families,” Biden said. “But we’ve made progress.”
The president has blamed inflation on issues such as supply chains and Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, while Republican lawmakers say the run-up in prices was caused by the $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief that Biden signed into law in 2021.
During the meeting, Biden ripped on former president Donald Trump, arguing that his efforts would make the supply chain more vulnerable. Biden referenced a Truth Social post from Trump in which the former president revived calls to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act if he wins the 2024 election.
“My predecessor, once again – God love him – called for cuts that could rip away health insurance for tens of millions of Americans on Medicaid,” Biden said. “They don’t give up. But guess what, we won’t let these things happen.”
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
Macy's is Bringing the Politics to Thanksgiving this Year