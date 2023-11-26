Car Collides with Amazon Truck Leaving One Person in Serious Condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters freed a man trapped underneath an Amazon truck on Interstate 70 eastbound just west of the Emerson exit early Sunday morning. The accident happened before five and left the driver who collided with the truck in serious condition.
The fire department says the 23-year-old driver of the car involved was transported to a local hospital. The truck driver was assessed at the scene and released.
According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the Amazon semi’s driver reported feeling a collision from behind and quickly pulled over.
The Indiana State Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
