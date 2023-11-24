Indy Police Arrest Serial Arsonist

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested and charged with arson after he set fire to a building and then watched it burn from a nearby gas station. Police say this is not the first time he’s done this.
On Tuesday morning, Marquis Williams was arrested following witness accounts of his involvement in starting a fire within a building at the Rosedale Hills apartment complex. This marks the third time he’s been arrested for arson in four months.
Marquis Williams is also charged with setting fire to a pile of wood in front of a gas station in July. Just a month later, he was arrested for igniting a liquor store. Recent court documents state that he was observed: “watching it from across the street, just as he did during this current incident.
