IMPD: Man Found Dead in Apartment Complex Courtyard

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after a man with traumatic injuries was found dead Thanksgiving morning.
Officers were called to North Shortridge Road around 8:30 a.m., where they found the man in a courtyard between several apartment buildings. They say he had suffered “unknown trauma,” and there was a trail of blood leading back to an apartment.
While the man has not yet been publicly identified, police do note that they have already spoken to multiple people who were at the scene.
If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.
IMPD Homicide Office Contact Information:
Detective Ryan Clark
317-327-3475
Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana Contact Information:
317-262-8477
