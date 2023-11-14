Former Rising Sun Police Chief Charged With Fraud And Theft

RISING SUN, Ind. — A former police chief in Rising Sun has been arrested.

Indiana State Police began investigating Harlis Hoover, Jr four months ago after the accusations came to light. Troopers say Hoover is accused of fraud, theft, and ghost employment.

Court documents say Hoover, who has been on administrative leave since the investigation began, borrowed $10,000 from a friend while he was police chief in Rising Sun in order to buy a car, but he never actually bought said car. He’s accused of doing the same thing to a few other people.

“In two cases, Hoover allegedly purchased and sold vehicles for profit without ever signing the titles,” said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police. “Other instances of fraud, theft, and official misconduct were uncovered during the investigation.”

Finally, detectives say Hoover “took care of personal business, often outside of Ohio County, while claiming to be on duty as police chief in Rising Sun at the time.”

“Hoover was arrested this evening without incident and transported to the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center where he was incarcerated pending his initial appearance in court,” Wheeles added.