Former Clark County Sheriff Charged With Theft And Ghost Employment

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The former sheriff of Clark County is facing several charges.
Indiana State Police have been investigating Jamey Noel ever since the current sheriff, Scottie Maples, says he uncovered several “unnerving” happenings that took place while Noel was sheriff. They included accusations of fraud, tax evasion, and ghost employment.
The investigation began when Maples took office at the beginning of 2023. He said he discovered a “secret recording device” or a wiretap that led from the office of the former assistant chief of the department to what was Noel’s office.
Maples said he contacted Indiana State Police after he also discovered that Noel may have had sheriff’s office employees perform maintenance work on his personal properties, as well as other business properties he owns, all while being paid by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Finally, Maples said his office uncovered several forged and falsified documents relating to the “abrupt resignation of a police officer.” The officer apparently was looking for a requested retirement benefit as part of his resignation.
“Knowing this officer did not qualify for the pension, my command staff looked into his request,” Maples said in a Facebook post. “We found documents that appeared to have been falsified, forged, and destroyed to fraudulently make it appear that this person was owed a pension.”
It turned out, according to Maples, that the officer in question was a family member of Noel’s.
After compiling all that information, Maples said he contacted Indiana State Police to continue the investigation.
Now troopers have arrested Noel on charges of corrupt business influence, obstruction of justice, five counts of theft, and four counts of ghost employment.
