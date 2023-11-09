Dinesh D’Souza Talks New Film That Asks: Is America Becoming A Police State?

New York Times best-selling author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza is calling out the left’s influence on the FBI and officials in targeting former President Trump, conservative Americans, and Christians.

Police State is a newly released documentary that includes interviews and reenactments of investigations towards January 6th and Donald Trump. The movie explores the widespread issue of censorship and targeting certain political groups. D’Souza in collaboration with Dan Bongino, interviews whistleblowers in the FBI, Congressman Jim Jordan, former Trump official Kash Patel, Sen. Rand Paul, and more.

D’Souza was a senior domestic policy analyst in the Reagan administration. His bestselling books include “The Roots of Obama’s Rage” and “United States of Socialism.” His most notable films such as “2016: Obama’s America,” “Death of a Nation,” and “Trump Card” are among the highest-grossing political documentaries of all time.

Nigel and guest co-host Jerry Lopez spoke to D’Souza about his inspiration for Police State. He says the biggest question this film looks at is what is happening in America and are we becoming a police state.

“Now when you look at police states around the world North Korea, China, Iran, Cuba, the old Soviet Union. The defining characteristics are things like mass surveillance, censorship, ideological indoctrination and propaganda in the schools and media… you go down this list and realize that many, maybe not all, but many of these characteristics are right here in this country. It is very disturbing what is going on and it’s not just happening to Trump…”

D’Souza talks about the pushback he got from the federal level in making this movie He also discusses how you can help the censorship in your communities.

