Hoosier Linebacker Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana Hoosier linebacker Aaron Casey was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday.
Casey finished with 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in Indiana’s 20-14 victory. That’s the most tackles for loss in a game by a Hoosier since 2016.
“He was bothered by how he played against Rutgers to be honest with you. He’s a leader and he’s expected to play at a high level. Aaron’s been a consistent guy though and does all of the little things right both on and off the field,” said Indiana football coach Tom Allen.
Wisconsin is averaging 24 points per game offensively. Indiana held them to 14. Both the Hoosiers and Badgers were dealing with injuries in that contest.
While that win was nice, Allen says he wants to see some things cleaned up before the team plays Illinois this Saturday.
“We had some mistakes up front on the offensive line. Some guys lost their one on ones (against Wisconsin) and we have to get better. For example, we had one mistake on a pressure which really hurt us in a critical situation. Then you have to punt. That just kills momentum,” said Allen.
Allen believes Illinois is playing their best football of the season.
“They’re a big, physical team. They have the biggest back we’ve played against, a very athletic quarterback, really talented receivers. They have a big, physical defense and one of the best defensive lines in the Big Ten,” said Allen.
Kickoff is at noon on Saturday. You can hear the game on 93 WIBC. Indiana is 3-6. Illinois is 4-5. Both teams are fighting to get to 6 wins, so they can be eligible for a bowl game.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side