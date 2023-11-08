McRib Is Back, Baby!

Listen Live
Published on November 7, 2023

The golden arches just can’t keep it away… the McRib is coming back!

Just like some of the best rock bands in history, the McRib’s farewell tour wasn’t quite the finale we thought. This time last year McDonald’s made the announcement that 2022 would be the final time the McRib would be available. However, any long-time Mickey D’s fans knew that was a far from true.

McDonald’s has announced that the infamous BBQ pork sandwich will start appearing back on participating locations menus in Indiana starting November 11th.  

Even though we saw this coming, we knew it was a marketing-ploy, we felt in our hearts that Americans would never truly be without the McRib…we will still purchase one every day until it’s next ‘limited run.’

Listen to Hammer’s full rant on limited menu items here:

