Baby Kangaroo Born at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — A new baby is making its appearance at the Indianapolis Zoo!

The Zoo posted messages to its social media accounts Monday, announcing the birth of a little joey. It is not clear exactly when the baby kangaroo will start to explore its exhibit more freely, as it is still developing.

In a Facebook message, the attraction said two-year-old Ziva is the proud mom, and you may be able to catch a glimpse of her newborn baby as it sits in her pouch.

If you would like to visit the zoo and try to see the joey for yourself, get tickets and learn more at indianapoliszoo.com.