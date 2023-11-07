Baby Kangaroo Born at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — A new baby is making its appearance at the Indianapolis Zoo!
The Zoo posted messages to its social media accounts Monday, announcing the birth of a little joey. It is not clear exactly when the baby kangaroo will start to explore its exhibit more freely, as it is still developing.
In a Facebook message, the attraction said two-year-old Ziva is the proud mom, and you may be able to catch a glimpse of her newborn baby as it sits in her pouch.
If you would like to visit the zoo and try to see the joey for yourself, get tickets and learn more at indianapoliszoo.com.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.