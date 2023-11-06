Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Set to Endorse Ron DeSantis

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, which could potentially boost his presidential campaign.

DeSantis currently trails former president Donald Trump by 27 points in the Hawkeye State, according to the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/ Mediacom poll. He is also tied for second place with rival Nikki Haley, with the former United Nations ambassador catching up to DeSantis after he spent months pitching himself to GOP voters as the party’s main alternative to Trump.

DeSantis campaign believes that the support from the favorable Republican Iowa governor could help lift DeSantis’ above his opponents. His campaign also believes that winning Iowa would block Trump from securing the Republican nomination.

In an Oct. 25 call with Iowa reporters, DeSantis commented on the importance of an endorsement from Gov. Reynolds.

“I think what she’s been able to do in Iowa has really been a model for how people should govern,” he said. “Clearly, I think she could have a really significant impact. And I think any candidate running would be a fool not to want to have the support of Reynolds.”

Reynolds plans to speak at DeSantis’ predebate rally Monday as well as a Davenport meet-and-greet Tuesday morning. She will then fly to Miami to help him fundraise around Wednesday’s debate.