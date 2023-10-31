Explosion in Gaza Kills, Injures Refugees

JABALIA CAMP, Gaza — An explosion at a large refugee camp in Gaza has killed at least 50 people and hurt many more.
This is the most recent blast to have hit the region, as Palestinian militant group Hamas continues to fight in a war with Israel. As might be expected, Hamas is blaming Israel for the refugees’ deaths.
The Jabalia refugee camp was hit Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees have sought care at this camp, which is the largest in the region.
Western leaders, including President Joe Biden, have become increasingly critical of the ongoing war in the Middle East, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians. Essential supplies have also been slow to reach the Palestinian people.
Recently, a rocket hit a hospital in Gaza. While Hamas blamed Israel for the attack, Israel claimed the devastation was actually caused by a Palestinian rocket that failed to reach its intended target.
Biden later said he did not believe Israel was responsible for that blast.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
Kendall And Casey
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side
-
Tony Dungy Returns to Indy: Speaking on Leadership and Goals