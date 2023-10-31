Biden Issues Executive Order To Create AI Safeguards

President Joe Biden signed a new executive order on Monday to place regulations on the use and development of AI.

Speaking to a room of lawmakers, industry leaders and reporters at the White House on Monday, Biden described how the executive order was designed to mitigate the risks from AI while still tapping into its benefits. “I’m determined to do everything in my power to promote and demand responsible innovation,” Biden said, calling AI the “most consequential technology of our time.”

As part of the executive order, any company building an AI model that could pose a risk to national security must disclose it to the government and share data about what is being done to secure it in accordance with federal standards to be developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. The decree to share pre-release testing data applies only to models that haven’t been released yet, which include GPT-5, the much anticipated successor to hugely popular GPT-4.

The order builds on voluntary commitments the White House previously secured from 15 leading AI companies and represents the first major binding government action on governing AI.

Biden’s executive order comes as the European Union inches closer to introducing the world’s first AI laws, under the EU AI Act, which would give the bloc the ability to ban or shutdown AI services that are believed harmful to society. Other countries are also moving in this direction, including Australia, which is looking to introduce laws to ban deepfake videos.