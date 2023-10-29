9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy’s Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Sunday has left nine shot and one dead. According to police, they were responding to report of a large party around midnight. Upon arrival cops reported hearing gunshots and saw a large crowd fleeing the scene.
Officers located multiple individuals with gunshot wounds. Initial report indicates a total of nine victims with one, an adult female, passing away from her injuries at the scene. The victims range in age from 16 – 22 years old.
Victims were transported to local hospitals around the city, their conditions are unknown at this time.
IMPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation. Several individuals have been detained but no arrests have been made. Multiple firearms were found at the scene of the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or contact Crime Stoppers Indiana.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Tony Dungy Returns to Indy: Speaking on Leadership and Goals
-
Police K-9 Disarms Suspect Who Tried Running From Police In Muncie
-
Hammer and Nigel React To Indy Mayoral Debate