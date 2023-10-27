NWS: Showers and Cooling Temperatures Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be partly cloudy for the rest of today, with isolated showers in the morning. The temperature will be in the upper 70s and southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph. The chance of rain is 20 percent.

Tonight, there will be showers likely, along with scattered thunderstorms through midnight. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms toward daybreak. The temperature will be much cooler, with lows around 50 degrees. The chance of rain is 70 percent.

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday, with a slight chance of showers in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers in the afternoon. The temperature will be much cooler and less humid, with highs in the upper 50s. The chance of rain is 30 percent. Saturday night will bring showers with lows in the lower 50s. The northeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph, and the chance of rain is near 100 percent.

On Sunday, there will be showers with highs in the mid-50s. The north winds will be around ten mph, and the chance of rain is 80 percent. Sunday night will bring showers and cooler temperatures, with lows in the upper 30s. The chance of rain is 90 percent.