K-9 Ringo Back on the Job

INDIANAPOLIS — One resilient K-9 officer is back on the job, after getting stabbed by a suspect in early September.

Indy Metro Police provided an update Wednesday, in which they announced that K-9 Ringo has been “re-certified and now is back on duty!” Ringo was stabbed by a burglary suspect – who was then shot by police – last month.

Following the stabbing, the pup received care at an emergency veterinary clinic, where he spent several days. In their update, IMPD thanked the “incredible team at IndyVet” that saved the Belgian Malinois.