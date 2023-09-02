IMPD: K-9, Suspect Hurt in Break-In, Officer-Involved Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect and one K-9 are injured following a break-in that led to an officer-involved shooting Friday evening.

Indy Metro Police officers were called to West Raymond Street shortly before 8 p.m. An alarm had sounded at Greene’s Auto and Truck Service, signaling a break-in.

When they arrived, officers saw a glass door that had been broken. Later, they found a second broken door.

According to IMPD, K-9 handlers stood outside the building and told the suspect to surrender. Once inside, they reiterated this command in both English and Spanish.

Unfortunately, they say the suspect – who has not yet been identified – did not comply.

Officers released service dog Ringo, but he was soon stabbed by the suspect. That suspect was then shot but apparently still would not surrender. Not long after getting back on his feet, he was tased and taken into custody.

Ringo went to an emergency; he was last said to be in stable condition, “breathing on his own.” The suspect was also taken to a hospital and was last known to be in stable condition.

Currently, the suspect is facing multiple charges, including burglary and cruelty to a law enforcement animal. The officers who fired shots are on administrative leave, which is standard in these incidents.

If you know anything about this, please contact Detective Scott Stauffer, or call Crime Stoppers.

Detective Scott Stauffer

Phone: 317-327-3475

Email: Scott.Stauffer@indy.gov