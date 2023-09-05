Listen Live
K-9 Ringo Now Recovering at Home

Published on September 5, 2023

Image of K-9 Ringo Heading Home

Source: Photo Courtesy of IMPD / Via Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS — After spending days at an emergency veterinary clinic because of a stab wound, K-9 Ringo gets to continue his recovery at home.

Indy Metro Police announced Tuesday that Ringo is “now on the road to recovery.”

They previously reported that the K-9 had been stabbed by a suspect during a break-in Friday evening.  That suspect was then shot by police.

IMPD concluded their paw-sitive update by saying, “We promise to spoil him with lots of belly rubs & treats once home.”

Image of K-9 Ringo Heading Home

Source: Photo Courtesy of IMPD / Via Twitter

