UFC Announces New Partnership with Bud Light

Bud Light is looking for some redemption.

The UFC announced Tuesday a multi-year partnership with Anheuser-Busch. The nine-figure deal is the largest sponsorship deal in UFC history.

Bud Light is still licking their wounds after major backlash regarding their partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Following the controversial partnership, the vice president of marketing said in an interview that Bud Light consumers were “fratty” and had “out of touch humor.”

Bud Light sales have plummeted since the comment in April.

Despite UFC’s demographic, they have decided to move forward with this historic deal. UFC CEO Dana White told Sean Hannity he chooses to focus on the good Anheuser-Busch does.

“They were the first beer company that we really did business with. They were our first real big sponsor when we were getting started, and now we’re back with them. I know all the controversy and everything else, but for myself, going into a long-term deal with another sponsor, I want to be with somebody that I’m actually aligned with.”

White noted that Anheuser-Busch supports Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization for veterans, their high employment rate, providing bottled water during natural disasters, and more.

The UFC partnership with Bud Light is set for six years.

