Colts Place Quarterback Richardson on Injured Reserve

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have placed Anthony Richardson on injured reserve after he suffered a shoulder sprain against the Tennessee Titans. Richardson will be sidelined a minimum of a month. The earliest opportunity for his return will be the game on November 12, when the Colts face off against the New England Patriots in Germany.
Richardson has started in four games this season. He’s connected on 50 out of 84 pass attempts for 577 yards. This performance includes three touchdown passes and one interception. He has 25 carries for 136 yards and four touchdowns. The Colts selected Richardson with the fourth overall in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.
Following the game against the Patriots, the Colts have a bye week, which raises the possibility of them keeping Richardson on the sidelines until November 26, when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Gardner Minshew will start against Jacksonville on Sunday.
