Hoosiers Hit by ATM Outages at Banks and Credit Unions

STATEWIDE — Many financial institutions are experiencing ATM disruptions, which are making it difficult for customers to withdraw cash without visiting a branch.
Several financial institutions, including Centra Credit Union, Everwise Credit Union, First Farmers Bank & Trust, FORUM Credit Union, Indiana Members Credit Union, Lake City Bank, Security Federal Savings Bank, and STAR Financial, have been impacted.
These financial institutions have stated that unexpected complications with an external vendor caused the issue.
First Farmers Bank & Trust stated that the issue was regional and required updates before the complete restoration of services. Indiana Members Credit Union also confirmed that their services were impacted due to the same issue.
Lake City Bank recommends its customers use alternative ATMs and has promised to reimburse any fees incurred.
Most financial institutions are utilizing social media platforms to keep their customers updated about ongoing issues.
-
Accused Delphi Killer Defense Claims Killings Were Part of Nordic Ritual
-
Transgender Child Molestation Suspect Found Dead at Johnson County Jail
-
John Fetterman Body Double
-
Dr. Stokes Resigns as Superintendent from Hamilton Southeastern
-
First Lady of Indianapolis, Stephanie Hogsett, Files for Divorce from Mayor Joe Hogsett
-
Why Dr. Stokes Resigned from Hamilton Southeastern
-
Man Describes Missing F-35 Crashing Near His House
-
Bob Dylan Performs Unannounced Set at Farm Aid 2023 in Noblesville