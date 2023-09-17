Purdue Unable to Stop Syracuse’s Running Game, Falls 35 – 20

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Boilermakers were unable to pick up the win at home on Saturday as the Syracuse Orange came in and dominated in the run game. Syracuse would walk off the field with the win, 35 – 20.

The Orange took the lead early in the game, putting up 7 points in the first quarter. The Boilermakers offense was unable to score in the first 15 minutes and they were forced to play catchup for the remainder of the game. The two teams would trade off scoring drives up until the fourth quarter where Syracuse found the end zone two more times, putting the comeback out of reach.

The Boilermakers defense was able to contain Syracuse’s quarterback Garrett Shrader from a passing standpoint. He would only throw 14 completions on 28 attempts including one interception. However, Shrader would rush into the end zone on four separate occasions over the course of the game. Totaling 195 yards rushing.

Purdue’s quarterback Hudson Card had an impressive night behind center. He would throw 32 completions on 46 attempts, totaling 323 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception. Card’s receiver of choice on Saturday was Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen. Yaseen had 10 receptions totaling 114 yards. TJ Sheffield was second in receptions with 6, followed by Max Klare who was averaging 13 yards on only 5 receptions.

Purdue will be defending their home field again next week as their Big 10 schedule kicks off. They host the 2 – 1 Wisconsin Badgers at Ross-Ade Stadium on Friday, September 22nd at 7pm.