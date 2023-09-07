Indiana Man Caught in Missouri with Multiple Fake IDs and Passports

WARREN COUNTY, MO. — An Indiana man was sentenced on Wednesday to 4 years in prison and ordered to pay $9,825 in restitution after being caught with multiple counterfeit ID’s. Kevin Sparks, 41, of Indiana already has charges pending in his home state as well as Texas.

Sparks was the passenger in a 2012 GMC Acadia back in November of 2021 when he and the driver, Debra Blake, were pulled over by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies. Sparks provided officers with a counterfeit driver’s license and a stolen Social Security card. Upon searching the vehicle police found 11 more counterfeit driver’s licenses as well as 43 genuine licenses, passports, social security cards, and credit or debit cards. This collection of cards had been stolen from fitness centers and other locations across the country including Texas, Colorado, and Arizona.

Authorities claim that Sparks and Blake had been opening up new bank accounts or lines of credit with the stolen IDs. One of them had even been used to purchase the GMC Acadia the pair were pulled over in.

In their search police also found surveying equipment and electronic equipment used to produce the fake licenses.

Sparks plead guilty on May 31st to three felonies including interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle, interstate transportation of stolen property, and possession of five or more identification documents.

Blake plead guilty to two felony charges on July 19th. They are set to be sentenced in October.