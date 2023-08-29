Harvest Nights Coming Back to Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS — It is almost time for Harvest Nights to return to Newfields.

The seasonal event, which features family-friendly activities and decorations in anticipation of Halloween, will run from September 29th through October 31st. Here, you can see lights, displays, and more.

And, for the first time, you and your family can spot the new Garden Monsters around The Garden at Newfields. Returning visitors can also enjoy food and drinks and explore the updated Pumpkin Path of Peril.

Jonathan Berger, Vice President of Marketing and External Affairs at Newfields, stresses that this event is “spooky, not scary.” He says it honors “the return of all of those things that you love about autumn in Indiana.”

So, if you have family members who much prefer treats to tricks, they will still be able to enjoy Harvest Nights. Speaking of treats, your young family members can get candy early on October 29th, 30th, and 31st.

Get tickets and learn more at discovernewfields.org.