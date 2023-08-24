Listen Live
Author Chadwick Moore Talks New Tucker Carlson Biography

Published on August 23, 2023

Tucker is a biography of former Fox host Tucker Carlson. The book takes a look at Carlson’s life up until his (unknowingly) final episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Author Chadwick Moore, is a columnist and contributing editor at The Spector, editor-in-chief of Outspoken and Outspoken Middle East. Moore was also a regular guest on Tucker’s show through the years.

Moore joined the Hammer and Nigel Show to talk about working with Tucker Carlson on the new book, what he learned about the host, Tucker’s final days at Fox, and more.

Check out Tucker, which is out now!

