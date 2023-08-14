IMPD: Amber Alert Canceled, All 3 Kids Found Safe

UPDATE: All three children have been located and are safe, says IMPD. Original article below.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 39-year-old man and three children ages 3, 4 and 8 last seen Monday morning in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department requested the Amber Alert, which did not provide the man’s relationship to the children.

The children were last seen at 10 .a.m. Monday and believed to be in extreme danger. The Amber Alert did not say where in Indianapolis that the children were last seen.

Here are details on the four:

-Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39, was described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with Indiana plate KEVIN5.

-Dylan Dempsey, 8, was described as 4 feet 2 inches tall and 55 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Champion T-shirt with gray basketball shorts.

-Daiton Dempsey, 4, was described as 3 feet 11 inches tall and 42 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a graphic T-shirt.

-Dalilah Sanders, 3, was described as 2 feet 10 inches tall and 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-6541 or 911.