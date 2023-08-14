Indianapolis Colts and Sodexo Live Unveil New Food Offerings

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are preparing to start their 40th season in the city, with the regular season just a little under a month away. The Colts have also teamed up with hospitality partner Sodexo Live to provide fans with a new series of food offerings for the 2023 season.

Concessions around Lucas Oil Stadium will start to offer a BBQ Brisket Sandwich, Cantina Nachos, and loaded footlong hot-dogs or hamburgers as a part of this new lineup.

Those fortunate to have suite level tickets can dine on Sweet Tea Fried Chicken, Corn and Edamame Salad, and Monkey Bread.

Finally the terrace level of Lucas Oil Stadium will offer wings and greens prepared by Taste of Innova.

This season will also feature game specific specials like a Shrimp Po’boy during their regular season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Colts and Sodexo Live will donate all prepared but unused food to local organizations like Second Helpings and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.