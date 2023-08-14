Applications For Reserved Hunts in Indiana Opens August 20th.

STATEWIDE — Hunters will have the opportunity to apply for reserved hunts across the state soon. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is accepting online applications beginning August 20th, up until midnight on September 24th.

These reserved opportunities will take place in November and include opportunities to hunt waterfowl, deer, and game birds. Slots are limited for each area and applicants will be chosen at random via a computer drawing. Participants must have a valid license for the game they intend to hunt at the time of their application.

A full list of November’s hunting locations and game available is included below.

Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) waterfowl hunts: Waterfowl hunts at participating FWAs, including LaSalle, Kingsbury, Hovey Lake, Goose Pond, and Kankakee. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area, managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA, will also participate.

Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) deer hunts: Firearms season deer hunts at Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing FWAs.



State Park property deer hunts: Deer hunts at participating state park properties, including Chain O’Lakes, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, O’Bannon Woods, Ouabache, Prophetstown, Shades, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks and Raccoon Lake. Cave River Valley Natural Area, which is managed by Spring Mill State Park, will also participate.



November Game Bird Area (GBA) hunts: Hunts on GBAs in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. These are not put/take pheasant hunts.



November youth-only Game Bird Area (GBA) hunts: Youth-only hunts on GBAs in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates and must have an adult at least 18 years of age present while hunting. These are not put/take pheasant hunts.



Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: The IPLA program has switched to online reserved hunts and are no longer available through self-service sign-in. IPLA will offer reserved hunts for game bird, squirrel, waterfowl, and firearms deer on private lands.

The application and information on each reserved hunt can be found at IN.gov/reservedhunt.