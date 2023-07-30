Report: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Requests Trade

INDIANAPOLIS — The contract situation between Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and the organization just went from bad to worse, depending on who you ask.
First reported by Ian Rapoport, Jonathan Taylor and Colts owner Jim Irsay had a private meeting on Irsay’s bus Saturday night during training camp. Irsay left the bus and told reporters a contract extension was not in the works, at that time.
Since then, Taylor has officially requested a trade.
Jonathan Taylor is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Taylor wants more money and an extension to continue his tenure as one of the organization’s top stars.
Taylor is currently on the team’s ‘physically unable to perform list.’
According to one source, Jim Irsay isn’t budging on the trade request.
